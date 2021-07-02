Final stage of human trials for homegrown Nano Covax vaccine begins

HÀ NỘI — About 350 volunteers in Hưng Yên Province on Friday received the first shot of the homegrown Nano Covax vaccine in the third and final stage of human trials.
Navo Covax is developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC.
The third stage of human trials is divided into two phases.
In the first phase, which started at the beginning of June, about 1,000 people were vaccinated.
The second phase is expected to involve about 12,000 people.
Major General Hoàng Văn Lương, deputy director of the Military Medical University said along with the experimental injection of more than 2,000 people at the university, the phase 3 injections will be implemented in six districts of Hưng Yên Province with 4,000 people.
Volunteers are screened before injection and then will be monitored regularly.
It is expected that all the first doses of the phase 3 trial will be injected by July 15 and the second shot ends before August 15, according to Lương.
The first 1,000 volunteers who received the first shot of vaccine in phase 3 are in stable health. They will receive the second shot early this month.
After being monitored for their health, it is expected that by July 30, these 1,000 volunteers will complete blood testing to assess the vaccine’s immunogenicity. — VNS
