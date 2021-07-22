Final rehearsal for art program to welcome foreign guests held

Leaders of the Department of Information and Education under the General Department of Politics and the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense chaired the event.
Staged by the Military Music and Dance Theater, the program highlights national identity, traditional musical instruments and UNESCO-recognized cultural heritages.
Apart from Vietnamese musical compositions, Vietnamese instrumentalists will also play international melodies.
According to eminent artist Senior Colonel Hong Hanh, the theater director, the art show, serving the defense relations service, honors national cultural identities and praises the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and its military with other countries and their militaries.
Apart from the aforementioned art program, the theater has staged other programs to promote defense relations activities of the Ministry of National Defense, including art shows at the opening and closing ceremonies for Vietnam-hosted competitions at the 2021 Army Games and other programs to serve troops and people.
Translated by Mai Huong
- Westlake students earn honors in eXpressions Art Program: West Shore Chatter
- Atria Weston Place to host 1st annual resident art show with featured guest artist Jill Stone
- Hmong Cultural Center wins $15K National Endowment for the Arts grant
- Denver Offers $40,000 for Art at an Emergency Homeless Shelter
- A Starving Artist’s Guide to Arts Events This Weekend: April 4 to 7
- Travel to 40 stops along Fox River Arts Ramble this weekend
- Chainsmokers, Jonas Bros added to Final Four concert lineup April 5-6 at Armory
- April First Friday Art Stroll features gardens, flowers and much more
- The Week in Arts: ‘Madam Secretary’ Returns; a Master Takes On Macbeth
- Rehearsal schedule set for 55th DYW program
- Van Zweden returns to the DSO for a program of Schumann and Mahler
- Poland Gives Warm Welcome to Foreign Production
- Arts and Entertainment Wrap Up: 02-28-19
- Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Los Angeles Announces Its Spring 2019 Artist Lineup and Programming
- Minnesota's top flamenco dancer steps into spotlight for her final performance
- GUEST COMMENTARY: Help our country reduce its foreign-policy arrogance
- The NRA Welcomed Maria Butina—Even As She Worked to Arm Anti-American Thugs Abroad
- Readers Write: Trump declares national emergency, Omar grills Elliott Abrams, arts funding, winter weather
- GUEST COMMENTARY: Trump-Kim summit ends in no deal, but diplomacy is a long process
- Art Star Awards, JDRF Gala and Guilds Fashion Show
Final rehearsal for art program to welcome foreign guests held have 360 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.