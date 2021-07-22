Final rehearsal for art program to welcome foreign guests held

Leaders of the Department of Information and Education under the General Department of Politics and the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense chaired the event.

Staged by the Military Music and Dance Theater, the program highlights national identity, traditional musical instruments and UNESCO-recognized cultural heritages.

Apart from Vietnamese musical compositions, Vietnamese instrumentalists will also play international melodies.

According to eminent artist Senior Colonel Hong Hanh, the theater director, the art show, serving the defense relations service, honors national cultural identities and praises the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and its military with other countries and their militaries.

Apart from the aforementioned art program, the theater has staged other programs to promote defense relations activities of the Ministry of National Defense, including art shows at the opening and closing ceremonies for Vietnam-hosted competitions at the 2021 Army Games and other programs to serve troops and people.

Translated by Mai Huong