Film screening of Mozart’s opera Così fan tutte to be held

A film screening of the comic opera Così fan tutte (All Women Do the Same), staged by the UK’s Royal Opera House in 2010, will be held at Culture Café Salon on January 10. A scene from Mozart’s comic opera Così fan tutte (All Women Do the Same), staged by the UK’s Royal Opera House in 2010, which will be screened at the Culture Café Salon Saturday on January 10. File photo from https://www.roh.org.uk/ A film screening of the comic opera Così fan tutte (All Women Do the Same), staged by the UK’s Royal Opera House in 2010, will be held at Culture Café Salon on January 10. The two-act comic opera, composed with music by Mozart and an Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was first performed in 1790 in Vienna. The Royal Opera House’s production was created by director Jonathan Miller in 1995. It opens with a bet made by the the cynical Don Alfonso with Ferrando and Guglielmo that their fiancées, the sisters Dorabella and Fiordiligi, are like all women and cannot be faithful to them. They accept, agree to follow his instructions, and plan how to use their winnings. The screening is part of the Saigon Classical Music Group’s project… Read full this story

