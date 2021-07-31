Feat-of-Arms Orders presented to outstanding border guards

In acknowledgement of their outstanding achievements, on July 2, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed Decision No.1167/QD-CTN to honor two groups and an individual with Feat of Arms Orders.
Particularly, two Second-class Feat of Arms Orders were presented to Unit 3 of the Drug and Crime Prevention and Control Department and its Head Senior Colonel Vu Xuan Dai, as well as a Third-class Feat of Arms Order to Unit 1 of the Drug and Crime Prevention and Control Department for their great achievements in the fight against drug-related crimes to ensure border area’s political stability, social order, and safety.
Previously, the units also deployed troops to fulfill their assigned missions in extremely dangerous and harsh conditions.
Reportedly, Unit 3 was tasked with carrying out Special Project A3-121.2. At 2:45 on January 17, at Hong Ngu wharf, Dong Thap province, the unit, in coordination with the Dong Thap provincial border guards, police and other relevant forces, detected and caught six criminals and collected over 100kg of drugs.
Meanwhile, at 19:05 on January 21 in Ngoc Lam commune, Thanh Chuong district, Nghe An province, Unit 1 worked with relevant forces to arrest a criminal with 115kg of methamphetamines while implementing Special Project A121p.
Translated by Minh Anh
