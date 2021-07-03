Farm produce reach Europe via Vietnam’s e-commerce platform

Voso launched its Voso Global last March, offering high-quality Vietnamese farm produce to consumers in foreign markets, especially overseas Vietnamese. They could place orders and make payments via an international payment system. Products will be carried by air to Germany via Viettel Post's partners and delivered to customers within 4-5 days.
Head of the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency Dang Hoang Hai said previously, Vietnam exported farm produce to Asia and Europe, mostly via international e-commerce platforms like Amazon.
Now via Voso, Vietnam's e-commerce industry has made a stride in bringing fresh and quality products to demanding markets like Europe.
General Director of the Viettel Post Tran Trung Hung said in the immediate future, the agency will partner with Voso to build its Vietnamese and English versions, thus better serving overseas Vietnamese in Europe and European consumers.
As the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement already took effect, exporters, local enterprises, cooperatives and individuals with quality products could have more chances if they optimise cross-border e-commerce.
