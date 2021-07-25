Explained: What happens if you break the rules during Hà Nội’s social distancing period

A police officer reminds a man not to ride bikes for physical exercise at the Hoàn Kiếm area, in Hà Nội, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Justice has announced sanctions for 16 activities violating regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control in which the highest fine is up to VNĐ200 million (US$8,700) along with a criminal trial, as the city enforces Government Directive 16 .

1. Those who fail to wear masks in public spaces face a maximum fine of VNĐ3 million ($132).

2. Those who are found to have littered used masks could face a maximum fine of VNĐ1 million ($44), or VNĐ2 million ($88) if masks were thrown onto the street or sidewalks.

3. People who deliberately hide their health status or others' will be subject to a fine of VNĐ20 million ($876).

4. People who do not conduct tests following the requirements of a medical organisation will be fined VNĐ3 million ($132).

5. Eateries or food stalls that fail to follow the order to close down (or move to a shipping-only business mode) in virus-hit areas will be subject to a maximum fine of VNĐ20 million ($876) for individuals and VNĐ40 million ($1,750) for organisations.

6. Individuals or businesses that fail to follow business restriction orders in public spaces could face fines up to VNĐ20 million ($876) and VNĐ40 million ($1,750), respectively.

7. Those who do not observe the authorities' instructions on medical observation and safety protocols before entering or exiting virus-hit regions could face a maximum fine of VNĐ30 million ($1,300).

8. People who escape from quarantine sites, violate quarantine protocols, or reject or evade compulsory quarantine could receive an administrative fine of VNĐ20 million ($876). If their action causes infections in other people, they will be criminally tried in accordance with Article 240 of Việt Nam's Penal Code on "spreading dangerous infectious diseases". The highest punishment is 12 years imprisonment.

9. People who escape from quarantine sites, violate quarantine protocols, reject or evade compulsory quarantine – resulting in VNĐ100 million in additional costs for the authorities to contain COVID-19 – will be criminally tried in line with Article 295 of the Việt Nam's Penal Code on violations of regulations regarding occupational safety and hygiene in crowded areas. The highest punishment is 12 years imprisonment.

10. People who fail to report fully and accurately their health status, resulting in the spread of COVID-19, face criminal liability in line with Penal Code Article 240. The sentence is 12 years imprisonment in addition to a fine of VNĐ100 million ($4,380).

11. Posting fake news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic could attract an administrative fine up to VNĐ15 million ($657) or criminal liability in line with Penal Code Article 288 on "Illegal provision or use of information on computer networks or telecommunications networks" with up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of VNĐ200 million ($8,760).

12. Resorting to violence, threatening to use violence, or hindering law enforcement in their efforts to contain COVID-19 will be criminally tried under the Penal Code's Article 330 on "resisting law enforcement in the discharge of their duties" with up to seven years' imprisonment.

13. Owners of service businesses like bars, discos, karaoke bars, massage parlours or beauty salons, etc., – whose defiance of temporary closure orders lead to VNĐ100 million in damage and costs for the authorities – would be tried under the Penal Code's Article 295 with up to 12 years imprisonment and fine of VNĐ50 million ($2,190).

14. People who exploit the scarcity or create artificial scarcity during the pandemic buying in large quantities and stockpiling goods that are in the Government's price control list (to avoid price gouging) in an attempt to resell and make "illicit gains" will be considered to be hoarding under the Penal Code's Article 196, which provides for administrative fines and imprisonment sentences depending on the value of the goods. The sentence is up to 15 years of imprisonment and/or a fine of VNĐ200 million ($8,760).

15. People who take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to show fake information about medicines to appropriate the property of others will be punished based on Article 174 of the Việt Nam's Penal Code with 20 years of imprisonment and VNĐ100 million ($4,380).

16. People being responsible for the pandemic prevention and control but who fail to execute their duty will be punished based on Article 360 of Việt Nam's Penal Code with 12 years of imprisonment. — VNS