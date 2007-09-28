th National Women’s Congress.

The displays are deployed into10 themes, honestly reflecting on the achievements, results military female staffs have acquired in production, study and training during the renewal process.

Exhibits are outstanding and lively examples from the military female emulation movement “Excellent at both work and home” and the mobilisation “Military women to be active and creative in learning, working, fulfilling tasks, and building happy families”.

The exhibition can be seen as a reconfirmation of the military female role in every area of life, especially production combined with defence, while the country is trying to proactively carry out renewal and international integration.

The exhibition lasts from September 26 to October 26.

Translated by Thu Nguyen

Exhibition of military women's achievements have 162 words, post on at September 28, 2007. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.