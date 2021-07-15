Exhibition looks back on horrors of Agent Orange

Visitors are pictured at the exhibition that marks the 60th anniversary of the AO/dioxin disaster in Việt Nam. The exhibition is being held at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hà Nội. Photo courtesy of the museum

HÀ NỘI Nearly 300 photos, documents and items to mark the 60th anniversary of the use of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) in Việt Nam are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hà Nội.

The exhibition gives visitors an insight into the damage done by the chemicals, efforts to resolve the consequences as well as the journey to demand justice for Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Rinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), said the exhibition aims to provide a deeper understanding of the consequences of the toxic chemical on the environment and human health, as well as endeavours taken by the Party, State, the military and the VAVA to overcome them.

It also spotlights the efforts of society and international friends in dealing with the results left by the disaster and helping victims, and the victims' efforts to integrate into the community, he said.

Rinh added that he hopes the exhibition will help secure more support to ease the pain caused by the use of the chemicals and create stronger solidarity to prevent the proliferation of weapons mass destruction as well as support for the struggle to demand justice for Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims.

From 1961 to 1971, the US military sprayed about 80 million litres of toxic chemicals, 61 per cent of which were Agent Orange, containing 366kg of dioxin, onto nearly a quarter of South Việt Nam. About 86 per cent of the area was sprayed more than twice and 11 per cent of the area was sprayed more than 10 times.

As a result, about 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxic chemical. Many of the victims have died, while millions of their descendants are living with deformities and diseases as a direct result of the chemical's effects.

The exhibition, which will run until August 12, is part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the AO/dioxin use in Việt Nam, the 74th anniversary of the Invalids and Martyrs day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2021) and to respond to Day for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin on August 10.

A corner of the exhibition shows the innocent victims of the AO/dioxin. Photo petrotimes.vn

"The exhibition is a practical activity to mark the 60th anniversary of the AO/dioxin disaster in Việt Nam, conveying the message of peace and aspiration to rise, particularly aspiration to live, work and dedicate to the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin," said Colonel Lê Vũ Huy, Director of the Vietnam Military History Museum.

"It is also part of the efforts of the whole of society to heal the wounds of war, close the past and look towards the future and at the same time, to awaken the conscience of peace-loving people around the globe.”

Along with the display at the museum, the exhibition is also available online at the VAVA website at trienlamdacam.vn until the end of this year. VNS