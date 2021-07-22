Excellent Vietnamese students in France honored

The awards for outstanding Vietnamese students in France are presented annually, but the 2019 version has been delayed until recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners included Nguyen Minh Tuan majoring in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Ecole Polytechnique, who won the award for undergraduate students; Dinh Thi Lan Anh, a lecturer from Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy, who won the award for master’s degree holders and doctor-lecturers; and Hoang Van Thuan who won the award for graduate researchers.

On this occasion, the Embassy also presented certificates of merit to the award winners.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang expressed his hope that the excellent students studying in France will contribute to the development of Vietnam in the future.

The awards, first presented in 2009, are sponsored by the Embassy of Vietnam in France and receive warm response from the Vietnamese student community in France with a large number of applications sent from all across France. To date, more than 40 Vietnamese students and researchers have received those awards.

According to Nguyen Khanh Linh, President of the UEVF, the organization of the 2019 awards has received support from many agencies and individuals. The judging panel was comprised of prestigious professors, doctors, experts in France and scientists of AVSE Global. But due to the epidemic, the awards ceremony had to be postponed to this year, and in September the UEVF will announce the 2021 excellent Vietnamese student award.

Source: VNA