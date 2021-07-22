Entire HCMC to be disinfected in next seven days

The Saigon Times

A street in HCMC's Go Vap District is disinfected. The entire city will be disinfected in the next seven days – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – The HCMC High Command will disinfect the entire city, especially areas with complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the next seven days.

There will be two groups with 16 special-use vehicles disinfecting two districts per day. The municipal High Command asked the Military Commands of Thu Duc City and districts and other relevant agencies to propose areas that should be disinfected, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

They will coordinate with the local authorities to ensure security and traffic safety at these areas. Besides streets, residential areas and boarding houses will also be disinfected.

On July 23, Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District will be disinfected.

