Employees, employers able to access US$1.13b support package from July 8

A man gets financial aid as part of the Government policy to help people overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Both employees and employers that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can gain access to the Government's support package worth VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.13 billion) from July 8.

This information was released by Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung at a press conference held on Wednesday to announce the Prime Minister's Decision on implementing some policies to support pandemic-hit employees and employers.

The decision provides detailed guidance on conditions and procedures implementing 10 support policies under the Government's Resolution No 68 to help those suffering due to the pandemic.

The resolution was issued amid the fourth outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting many industries and fields.

Minister Dung emphasised that the support solutions this time focus mainly on workers in industrial zones and export processing zones.

In this document, some basic principles are set out, such as ensuring timely support, to the right people, publicity and transparency, simple and easy criteria and procedures for employees and employers to access, he said.

Policies include reducing the contribution to the insurance fund for occupational accidents and diseases, suspend the payment of retirement and survivorship funds, use unemployment insurance funds to support vocational training and job changes; support to employees who have had their labour contracts temporarily terminated; and additional support and assistance to children.

In addition, the Resolution supports employees who suspended their labour contracts or took unpaid leave from May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 but were participating in compulsory insurance with the support level of VNĐ1.8-3.7 million ($78-160) per month depending on their work delay period.

Employees who work under labour contracts but have been suspended from work due to medical quarantine or in lockdown areas, will receive one-time support of VNĐ1 million ($43) per person.

In addition, tour guides who are suspended from work will enjoy one-time support of VNĐ3.7 million ($160).

Pregnant employees are provided an additional VNĐ1 million ($43) each.

Children who have to be treated for COVID-19 or under medical quarantine will be covered with support of VNĐ1 million ($43) per child.

Meanwhile, companies will get loans to pay for workers during the period of suspension and for production recovery, while freelancers and a number of other cases will also receive support.

Dung said that Resolution 68 also promulgated policies to support businesses to borrow money for wages and to restore production and business. — VNS