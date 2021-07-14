Embassy launches vaccination campaign for French nationals, spouses

Moderna vaccine will be used in the campaign launched by the French Embassy in Việt Nam to vaccinate all French citizens in the country. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The French community in Việt Nam will receive COVID-19 vaccinations after the French Embassy in Việt Nam received approval to launch a vaccination campaign from the Việt Nam’s authorities.

The French Embassy in Hà Nội and the French Consulate General in HCM City have been actively preparing for this campaign for weeks, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vaccination is available to all French citizens aged 18 years and over and their spouses (married or by a civil union), and to all employees of the French diplomatic network and their spouses.

The vaccine campaign, paid for entirely by the French state, will use Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, with two injections several weeks apart.

The campaign will begin between now until the end of July in Hà Nội and in HCM City. Specific information on vaccination dates and centres and appointment scheduling will be announced later on the website and social media platforms of the French Embassy and the French Consulate General.

Several email addresses will be set up by the French Embassy and Consulate General at the beginning of the vaccination campaign to answer questions. — VNS