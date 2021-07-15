Drivers transporting essential goods prioritized for Covid-19 test: HCMC Transport Dept.

The Saigon Times

A medical worker swabs a driver for Covid-19 testing. The HCMC Transport Department has issued an urgent dispatch about ensuring drivers who transport essential commodities get priority while undergoing Covid-19 tests – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The HCMC Transport Department has issued an urgent dispatch about ensuring drivers who transport essential commodities get priority while undergoing Covid-19 tests, aimed at serving the fight against the pandemic in the city.

Specifically, the transport department suggested the HCMC Health Department ask the HCMC Center for Disease (HCDC) to continue coordinating with the transport department to update and publish information about Covid-19 testing locations, reported Phap Luat newspaper.

The health department was also requested to direct hospitals, medical centers and facilities citywide to prioritize conducting Covid-19 tests for people driving transport vehicles, especially those carrying essential goods and agricultural products such as drivers, drivers' assistants and loading and unloading staff who travel along with the driving team.

Further, testing units have to rapidly issue the results of the drivers in order to create favorable conditions to facilitate the transport of goods.

According to the transport department, HCDC had earlier published a list of hospitals and medical facilities offering rapid Covid-19 tests or labs licensed by the Health Ministry to conduct Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in the city.

The transport department also teamed up with HCDC to update the list on the city's transportation map on the department's official website.

Following the Transport Ministry's Directive 6779 dated July 13 on prioritizing conducting the tests for transport service drivers, the city's transport authority urged transport associations citywide and transport operators to inform their members, drivers, drivers' assistants, loading and unloading staff about ways to locate Covid-19 testing locations in the city.

Driving teams can visit the website at http://giaothong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn to find testing locations, the transport department added.

Drivers transporting essential goods prioritized for Covid-19 test: HCMC Transport Dept. have 494 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.