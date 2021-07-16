Drastic measures conducted to fight COVID-19

Senior Lieutenant General Vu Hai San, Deputy Defense Minister and Head of the MND's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control chaired the event.
Over the past time, the military has always embraced all directions and instructions of higher levels in COVID-19 prevention and control. Reportedly, the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics directed military units to establish nearly 1,500 testing teams and provide over 211,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots to the people. They also organized 188 quarantine areas for 13,000 people.
Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, units stationed in Military Region 7 are maintaining 55 quarantine areas with more than 12,500 beds and pandemic prevention and control mobile teams. The MND also sent mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing to the areas as well as established Field Hospital for infectious diseases No.5A with a scale of 500 beds. Meanwhile, Military Region 9's affiliated units set up 178 testing teams and Field Hospital for infectious diseases No.6 with 300 beds for COVID-19 patients.
On implementing the Prime Minister's directions, the MND has worked with the Ministry of Health to ensure the success of vaccination campaigns nationwide.
Addressing the event, General San requested military units in pandemic hotbeds to help provinces prevent and control the disease while implementing quarantine measures. In particular, the Military Medical Department was asked to organize training programs and vaccinate military forces. In addition to COVID-19 prevention and control mission, the whole military should be ready for dealing with any circumstances and ensure training and combat readiness.
Translated by Minh Anh
