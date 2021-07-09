Đồng Tháp launches agricultural products website

HÀ NỘI — The southern province of Đồng Tháp launched a website to sell the provincial agricultural products and specialities at htxdacsandongthap.com on Wednesday.
Ngô Chí Công, a representative of Đồng Tháp Specialty Cooperative, said the website currently offers more than 220 agricultural products and local specialities from 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives.
He said e-commerce channels would help the SMEs, cooperatives and production facilities sell their products in the context of COVID-19, adding: "It is also time for them to participate in the digital transformation process."
Earlier, the cooperative partnered with websites, social networks and e-commerce platforms to advertise on Google to increase the sales performance of businesses.
In the future, the province may expand cross-border sales in Southeast Asian countries, said Công.
Huỳnh Lam Hồ, co-founder and CEO of Haravan Technology Company, which works with the province’s businesses in implementing e-commerce and omnichannel retail solutions for 2021-2025, said: “For businesses to implement digital transformation in multi-channel sales and commerce effectively, besides the technology and training, equipping local businesses and their staff with digital and e-commerce knowledge is key.”
According to the agreement between Đồng Tháp Department of Industry and Trade and Haravan, firms in the province will be supported in digital transformation and e-commerce. VNS
- From MSP to doubling farmers’ incomes, Modi govt committed to boost agricultural productivity
- OCP Foundation Launches Agricultural Caravan in Ethiopia
- Ghana launches zero hunger strategic review report
- Precision Therapeutics Launches New Website
- Digital Agriculture Platform set to help farmers in Africa
- Malawi and IFAD launch new project to reduce extreme poverty among poor rural households
- Radha Mohan Singh assures India’s support to further Nepal’s agriculture sector
- As Donald Trump Launches a Trade War, Here Are All the U.S. Products Europe Hit With Tariffs
- New Orleans startup launches product to control hunger, gut health
- New website and magazine for Lux creative sector
- SpaceX Schedule: Falcon Heavy Rocket Will Launch Classified Military Satellite in 2020
- Zimbabwe: Zim's First Agricultural Investment Platform Launched
- Tanzania: Tax Exemptions to Boost Agriculture
- Launch Of EU Liberia Agriculture Programme PARTNERS Project Monrovia
- Davis & Shirtliff launches irrigation systems in 24 counties
- Planting season for 2016 launched and Agriculture Minister expects bumper harvest
- Ghana Launches Nationwide Census On Agriculture
- Huawei Releases a Product Recognition AI-Enabled New Retail Solution with Malong
- Ghana: Govt Launches 'Rearing for Food and Jobs'
- Liberia: Moa to Launch School Garden Program
Đồng Tháp launches agricultural products website have 414 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.