Dong Thap-based firm gets nod to order 200,000 doses of Nanocovax

The Saigon Times

A medical worker draws a dose from a vial of Covid-19 vaccine. The Dong Thap government has approved Vinh Hoan Corporation's proposal to order 200,000 doses of the locally-made Covid-19 vaccine, Nanocovax – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Dong Thap government has approved Vinh Hoan Corporation's proposal to order 200,000 doses of the locally-made Covid-19 vaccine Nanocovax and distribute them in the province.

The provincial government asked the Dong Thap Department of Health to assign the firm to sign a deal to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine from Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC once the vaccine is licensed.

Besides, the provincial department was told to work with Vinh Hoan Corporation to take delivery, store, distribute and use the doses in line with the Health Ministry's regulations.

Earlier, Vinh Hoan Corporation wrote to the provincial government proposing that it allow the firm to sign a deal to purchase the Nanocovax doses priced at VND120,000 each, exclusive of value-added tax, with Nanogen.

This morning, July 28, Dong Thap Province reported 91 new Covid-19 infections, taking the province's count to 2,488 in the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19, which began in late April, the local media reported.

