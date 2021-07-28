Dong Thap-based firm gets nod to order 200,000 doses of Nanocovax
The Saigon Times
|A medical worker draws a dose from a vial of Covid-19 vaccine. The Dong Thap government has approved Vinh Hoan Corporation's proposal to order 200,000 doses of the locally-made Covid-19 vaccine, Nanocovax – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The Dong Thap government has approved Vinh Hoan Corporation's proposal to order 200,000 doses of the locally-made Covid-19 vaccine Nanocovax and distribute them in the province.
The provincial government asked the Dong Thap Department of Health to assign the firm to sign a deal to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine from Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC once the vaccine is licensed.
Besides, the provincial department was told to work with Vinh Hoan Corporation to take delivery, store, distribute and use the doses in line with the Health Ministry's regulations.
Earlier, Vinh Hoan Corporation wrote to the provincial government proposing that it allow the firm to sign a deal to purchase the Nanocovax doses priced at VND120,000 each, exclusive of value-added tax, with Nanogen.
This morning, July 28, Dong Thap Province reported 91 new Covid-19 infections, taking the province's count to 2,488 in the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19, which began in late April, the local media reported.
- Moderna CEO says the firm could get emergency FDA approval for a vaccine in December if trial results expected this month are successful
- First vaccine doses within WEEKS: Government orders Army and NHS to prepare for roll-out of Pfizer jab from start of December - with care home patients and health workers at front of queue on priority list
- Who will get the Covid vaccine first, how many doses has Britain bought and when will it be rolled out? Everything you need to know about Pfizer's breakthrough jab
- Serum Institute’s head says India to get 100 Million Astra shots next month
- UK could get ten million doses of COVID vaccine BEFORE Christmas after Pfizer jab proves 90% effective in 'major breakthrough' - as FTSE jumps 5% in its best day since MARCH
- England's Covid-19 outbreak was slowing BEFORE second lockdown but '100,000 people are still getting infected daily', reveals major Government study - as experts say R rate has dropped to below one and 'the end is in sight'
- India to get 100 million AstraZeneca's Covid vaccines next month: Serum Institute head
- Boris Johnson says UK has ordered Pfizer Covid vaccine for THIRD of the population and are at ‘front of the pack’
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 14
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 14 (updated hourly)
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 13
- Results of Oxford University's final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial will be published by the end of December, AstraZeneca announces
- ‘James Bond’ Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in just three weeks, says Matt Hancock
- Eurozone 'pulling out of recession'; Greece one step from bailout cash - as it happened
- NHS told to be ready to give coronavirus vaccine from December - with Army help
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 13 (updated hourly)
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
- The 53 best shows on Amazon Prime right now
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 11
Dong Thap-based firm gets nod to order 200,000 doses of Nanocovax have 500 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.