Doctors go the extra mile for COVID-19 patients in HCM City

Due to strict regulations on pandemic prevention and safety, only doctors and nursing staff can have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Therefore, doctors and other medical workers in the hospitals of HCM City, Việt Nam's pandemic hotspot, have to do other jobs besides their professional duties, such as receiving and transporting patients' personal items, delivering food and cleaning trash.
Many of them have worked through the night to take care of severely ill patients.
Despite all the difficulties and hard work, the medical staff have been making great efforts to protect their patients' health so the city can get back to its bustling self as soon as possible.
HCM City has set up 11 field hospitals in Thủ Đức City, Bình Chánh District and District 12 that provide more than 30,000 beds in total. The city also has 5,000 beds at existing hospitals, some specialised in treating severe patients.
The city is now the epicentre of Việt Nam since the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the nation on April 27, with more than 22,500 cases. — VNS
- Hull City v Blackburn Rovers predicted line-ups and final score
- Will this major healthcare shake-up be good for patients?
- Doctor sheds light on mystery illness hitting Derby
- Mile-long queues for petrol in oil-rich Venezuela
- Thousands set for 100-mile Midlands cycle
- How Man City midfielder Foden compares to Premier League greats
- NHS boss: Tax bills could mean 'loss of 60 doctors'
- NHS bosses approve plan to move doctor's surgery three miles
- The huge numbers of patients dying due to NHS mistakes
- NI doctors warn of pension tax pressure
- Doctors' surgery set to be sold and turned into four-bed house
- Entire city no longer has a single NHS dentist free for patients
- Mentally ill children sent hundreds of miles for treatment
- Patient sent 148 miles from loved ones for treatment
- Virtual hospital tour to help ease anxiety for young patients
- Clampdown on grief in Kashmir's shackled main city
- Rwanda shuts DR Congo border after Ebola cases in frontier city
- Ageing staff make doctor recruitment a ‘challenge’
- Retro Roamer – 25.07.19
- BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 19 August 2019
Doctors go the extra mile for COVID-19 patients in HCM City have 477 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.