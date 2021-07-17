Doctors go the extra mile for COVID-19 patients in HCM City

A medical staff reminds COVID-19 patients to strictly abide by isolation regulations at a field hospital in HCM CIty. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Due to strict regulations on pandemic prevention and safety, only doctors and nursing staff can have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The doctors of field hospital No 4 disinfect each other after each shift. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Therefore, doctors and other medical workers in the hospitals of HCM City, Việt Nam's pandemic hotspot, have to do other jobs besides their professional duties, such as receiving and transporting patients' personal items, delivering food and cleaning trash.

Many of them have worked through the night to take care of severely ill patients.

The medical staff help to deliver personal items to COVID-19 patients at field hospital No 4 for COVID-19 treatment in HCM CIty, — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Despite all the difficulties and hard work, the medical staff have been making great efforts to protect their patients' health so the city can get back to its bustling self as soon as possible.

HCM City has set up 11 field hospitals in Thủ Đức City, Bình Chánh District and District 12 that provide more than 30,000 beds in total. The city also has 5,000 beds at existing hospitals, some specialised in treating severe patients.

The city is now the epicentre of Việt Nam since the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the nation on April 27, with more than 22,500 cases. — VNS

Medical staff are also responsible for dumping and disinfecting garbage. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Relatives of COVID-19 patients are not allowed to enter the treatment area, so the doctors have also played their roles in taking care of the patients. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu