Distribution plan announced for US donated Moderna vaccines

HÀ NỘI — Two million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 53 localities, the military and police forces, hospitals, and institutes and universities nation-wide, it has been announced.
The doses were donated by the United State under the COVAX Facility and they will be given out as part of the Ministry of Health's 11th batch of vaccines to be distributed in the country.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health has warned recipients not to mix Moderna vaccine with other vaccines.
Of the doses, 870,240 will be distributed to 28 provinces and cities in the northern region.
Hà Nội will get the most with 120,960 doses being distributed, followed by Hải Dương Province with 43,680, Quảng Ninh with 42,000 doses, and Hải Phòng, Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh with 40,320 doses each.
The provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Sơn La, Hưng Yên, Thái Nguyên, Hà Tĩnh will receive around 30,000 doses each while Bắc Kạn Province will receive just under 7,000.
In the south 505,680 doses have been allocated. HCM City will take the lion's share with 235,200 doses, followed by Đồng Nai and Bình Dương that will each receive 65,520.
Long An will also receive 31,920 doses, and 21,840 doses each will be delivered to Tiền Giang and An Giang.
The remaining doses will be split among Vĩnh Long, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Tây Ninh and Cần Thơ receiving from 15,000 to 16,800 doses each.
In the central region, 11 provinces will be allocated a total of 309,000 doses.
Khánh Hoà will receive the biggest share taking 42,000 doses. Bình Định, Quảng Nam, Phú Yên and Đà Nẵng will get 33,600 doses each and Quảng Ngãi with also receive almost 32,000 doses.
Bình Thuận and Thừa Thiên-Huế will also receive 26,880 doses each, and Ninh Thuận and Quảng Trị will get 13,440 doses and 15,120 doses, respectively.
The four Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) provinces of Kon Tum, Đắk Nông, Gia Lai và Đắk Lắk will get a combined total of 80,640 doses.
In addition, the Ministry of Health has allocated 42,000 doses to the military and 33,600 doses to the police.
Twenty hospitals, institutes and universities will also be allocated 158,760 doses between them. This will include 15,120 doses for Bạch Mai and Pasteur Institute in HCM City, the National Pediatric Hospital, the Central Lung Hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital, HCM City's University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital and E Hospital will all receive 13,440 doses each. Furthermore, Thống Nhất and the Hà Nội Medical University will get 10,080 doses and the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology will receive 8,400 doses.
The Ministry of Health has clarified that the Moderna vaccine, after being released from cold storage, must be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius and must be used up within 31 days. — VNS
