Disbursement of public investment hoped to reach 95-100 pct of 2021 plan

As planned, the disbursement of public investment will reach at least 60 percent of the plan by the end of the third quarter of the year.
Latest statistics released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) show that total social investment in the first six months of 2021 increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to VND 1,170 trillion.
Of the figure, over VND 295.2 trillion was sourced from the state sector, up 7.3 percent; VND 660.1 trillion came from the non-state sector, rising by 7.4 percent; and VND 214.4 trillion was from the foreign direct investment sector, up 6.7 percent.
GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong attributed the active results to solutions to promote the disbursement of public investment capital and effective support policies of the State for the business community, as well as the shifting of FDI inflows into Vietnam as the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually kept under control.
To realize the plan, the Government requested ministries, sectors and localities to focus on reviewing the allocation of capital for projects in line with the implementation progress, speeding up land clearance, promptly removing difficulties related to land and natural resources facing enterprises, and accelerating construction of projects.
Source: VNA
- HCM City strives to speed up public investment disbursement
- Disbursement of public investment pursued further
- PM Phuc orders speeding up of public investment disbursement
- Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund looks to invest up to $1 billion in Jio's fibre assets
- PM calls for full disbursement of public investment
- Agriculture ministry vows to ensure progress, quality of public capital disbursement
- Investment options to develop North-South Expressway proposed
- Agriculture Ministry suggests US$6,2 billion disbursement for 515 projects
- Debates take place over BT infrastructure investment
- SAG-AFTRA Health Plan CEO Michael Estrada Describes “Perfect Storm” That Required Action To Save Plan
- Saigon Hi-tech Park expects to rake in 19 bln USD in investment in 2020
- China's Xpeng Motors plans to raise $1.1 billion in New York IPO
- City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
- HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
- SF to spend more than $446 million on COVID response, but will need more funding after June 2021
- Mexico president wants plan to execute energy vision by late Sept -sources
- Citizen scientists help discover 95 brown dwarfs that are neighbors of our sun
- 100 nudists test positive for Covid-19 after 'very worrying' outbreak at French naturist resort - despite wearing face masks
- PM agrees to develop Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway in 2021-2025
Disbursement of public investment hoped to reach 95-100 pct of 2021 plan have 393 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.