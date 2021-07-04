Disbursement of public investment hoped to reach 95-100 pct of 2021 plan

As planned, the disbursement of public investment will reach at least 60 percent of the plan by the end of the third quarter of the year.

Latest statistics released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) show that total social investment in the first six months of 2021 increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to VND 1,170 trillion.

Of the figure, over VND 295.2 trillion was sourced from the state sector, up 7.3 percent; VND 660.1 trillion came from the non-state sector, rising by 7.4 percent; and VND 214.4 trillion was from the foreign direct investment sector, up 6.7 percent.

GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong attributed the active results to solutions to promote the disbursement of public investment capital and effective support policies of the State for the business community, as well as the shifting of FDI inflows into Vietnam as the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually kept under control.

To realize the plan, the Government requested ministries, sectors and localities to focus on reviewing the allocation of capital for projects in line with the implementation progress, speeding up land clearance, promptly removing difficulties related to land and natural resources facing enterprises, and accelerating construction of projects.

Source: VNA