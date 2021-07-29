Disadvantaged groups vaccinated against COVID-19

People with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups sponsored by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on July 29 got COVID-19 vaccine shots. (Photo: kinhtevadubao)

Hanoi (VNA) – People with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups sponsored by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on July 29 got COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The inoculation was carried out by the ministry in coordination with the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital .

Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said over the past time the MPI has actively engaged in social activities, including those supporting flood-hit residents and the poor, contributing to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund, and protecting disabled people.

Disabled people are the most vulnerable amidst the pandemic, she said, adding that the inoculation will serve as a source of encouragement for the group while realising the Government's target of speeding up vaccinations towards herd immunity in the spirit of no one being left behind.

Since 2019, the ministry has implemented the "For community development" programme, aiming to create opportunities for disadvantaged and vulnerable people./.