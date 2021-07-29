Digiworld records significant growth in profit, boosted by mobile phone sales

Digiworld’s employees checking goods in its warehouse. VNA/VNS photo

HÀ NỘI — Digiworld Corporation (DGW) has released its financial statement for the second quarter of 2021 with outstanding performance.

Accordingly, the company posted consolidated net revenue of VNĐ4.2 trillion (US$183.7 million), up 63.3 per cent year-on-year, resulting in a jump of 140.6 per cent in profit after tax to VNĐ116.57 billion.

Of which, mobile phone sales continued to grow by 87 per cent in revenue to over VNĐ2.1 trillion thanks to the rising market share of Xiaomi’s products and revenue contribution from the iPhone lines.

Meanwhile, laptop and tablet sales slowed down after strong growth in the same period last year. The segment's revenue rose 23 per cent in the second quarter compared to last year to VNĐ1.33 trillion, boosted by growth of all existing brands and contributions of two new brands including Apple and Huawei.

Office equipment sales reported revenue of VNĐ663 billion, up 122 per cent. The growth was mainly due to the diversity and suitability of IoT products for different customer segments. These products are increasing and becoming the main growth driver of the office equipment segment.

For the consumer goods industry, although healthcare products are strongly affected by social distancing measures, consumer goods products like washing liquid, fabric softener and toothpaste still recorded positive signs with the revenue reaching VNĐ79 billion, up 34 per cent.

In the first six months of the year, Digiworld recorded consolidated net revenue of VNĐ9.2 trillion, up 88.5 per cent. Its profit after tax climbed 140.1 per cent over the year to VNĐ223 billion.

With these results, the company has completed 61 per cent of this year’s plan in terms of revenue and 74 per cent of profit after tax.

On the stock market, DGW shares, listed on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), were traded at VNĐ142,000 per share, down 2.74 per cent. For the year, DGW had increased by 73.4 per cent. VNS