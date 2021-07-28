Deputy PM’s statement at Pre-Summit of UN Food Systems Summit

The following is the full text of his statement.

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is my pleasure to attend the Pre-Summit of the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit.

Despite the remarkable achievements in eradicating poverty and promoting sustainable development around the world, we are yet faced with a myriad of formidable challenges. These include the unpredictable consequences of climate change, the increasing scarcity of resources for agricultural production, and the hurdles in transforming food systems via the greater use of advanced technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the problems within global food systems, and brought about new obstacles to sustainable development.

Against such backdrop, the urgent task facing us today is to bolster and further enhance international cooperation so as to defeat hunger and poverty, and ensure food and nutrition security for 7.9 billion people worldwide.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Fully understanding the importance of agricultural modernization to sustainable development, in its Socio-economic Development Strategy for 2021-2030, Vietnam seeks to accelerate agricultural restructuring, develop a modernity-oriented agriculture focusing on the large-scale and specialized production of goods, and promote high-tech agriculture. We also work to improve the resilience and adaptability of agricultural sector against climate change, and align this sector with the processing industry, markets, export activities, and global value chains.

Vietnam has adopted a series of policies to attract greater investment and modernize its agricultural sector. We also took the lead in establishing the Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture in Vietnam under the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Vietnam will actively contribute to expediting the transformation of global food systems as a food providing country that upholds "transparency, responsibility and sustainability." This would serve to create comprehensive and sustainable breakthroughs for the entire system, and fulfill the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

I would like to draw your attention to the following proposals:

First , efforts should be made to link domestic and cross-border innovation networks. Research and application efforts should take account of the demands of businesses, the food system, and the economy as a whole. In addition, Vietnam wishes to become a Food Innovation Hub of Asia.

Second , it is necessary to advance the use of digital technology and tap the achievements of the 4th Industrial Revolution in order to develop smart agriculture value chains. Vietnam has made digital transformation a key priority in the agricultural sector, and encouraged the application of digital technology in agricultural production and business activities.

Third , food systems need to be transformed into "green," sustainable and low-emission models. Due attention should be given to eco-friendly agricultural production. Vietnam also considers this an opportunity to promote "green" growth and the development of new "green" products, services and jobs.

In this connection, Vietnam aims at fostering large-scale, low-emission and sustainable agricultural development, and strives to reach net-zero emissions. Vietnam will actively take part in the "100 Million Farmers Initiative: Transitioning towards net-zero, nature-positive food systems" and other initiatives on agricultural innovation in response to climate change.

I look forward to the cooperation and support of international partners in this endeavor.

Thank you.

Source: VNA