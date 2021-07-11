Deputy PM says HCM City on right track in COVID-19 control work

An empty street in HCM City’s District 1. The city is said to be on the right track after two days of social distancing. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — HCM City, Việt Nam's current biggest COVID-19 epicentre, is on the right track in pandemic prevention and control after two days of social distancing imposed across the entire city, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

The head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control made the statement during an online meeting with the city's leading officials on Sunday morning.

Along with intensifying communications work to ensure residents abide by regulations and punishing any violations, Deputy PM Đam said the biggest goal after social distancing is to define districts, wards and communes that are safe to bring them into a new normal status as soon as possible.

This means epidemiological investigation and testing must be conducted quickly and accurately, he said.

The top priority at present is to keep a proper distance between people in all activities, including taking samples for COVID-19 testing, vaccination and production and trade, he said.

He asked the city to improve testing capacity and conduct testing at home for people with COVID-19 symptoms, the elderly and those with underlying illnesses.

Deputy PM Đam urged municipal authorities to ensure the supply of medical materials and equipment for all hospitals in the city.

HCM City would be prioritised to get access to vaccines but the city needed to make detailed vaccination plans, he said. Vaccination points must strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

Municipal authorities were also required to ensure no residents, particularly the poor and the homeless, are short of food.

The official highly valued the city's efforts to ensure environmental sanitation, including the treatment of medical waste, requesting extra efforts to solve shortcomings in this field.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong said on Saturday, the largest and most populous city of Việt Nam recorded 1,403 new COVID-19 infections, mostly in quarantine sites and locked-down areas.

The city has put new concentrated quarantine sites, hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and wards dedicated to treating critical patients into operation, he stated.

The city directed local authorities to increase information dissemination about social distancing following Government Directive 16 and regularly check the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

The city leader said the volume of goods at supermarkets and convenience stores remains stable.

Since July 6, the city has provided support for 45,000 residents and offered a support package worth nearly VNĐ900 billion (US$39.2 million). — VNS