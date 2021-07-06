Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh meets voters in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Candidates briefed those in attendance on their action programs, which they said they will strive to effectively implement if elected to the 15th NA.

Minh said he has worked for many years in foreign affairs and diplomacy, including on issues relating to territorial boundaries, the East Sea (South China Sea), and islands.

He highlighted the locality's strength in maritime economic development and its important role in the southern key economic region and the nation, saying that he hopes to represent voters and the locality in working to promote sea-based economic development.

Meanwhile, local voters said they expect elected deputies to whole-heartedly serve the Party, the State, and the people, and pay more attention to the life of local people.

Source: VNA