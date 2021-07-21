Defense Ministry puts forward measures to contain COVID-19 in Southern localities

At the event, delegates evaluated the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern localities as well as their response to the pandemic over the past time. They also proposed different approaches to helping Southern provinces and cities in general and military units in particular control SARS-CoV-2.

Reportedly, military units in the South of Vietnam have established 54 mobile COVID-19 prevention and control teams, around 400 COVID-19 specimen collection groups, and more than 150 teams for testing samples. In addition, the armed forces have also prepared 86 areas to quarantine those who have been in close contact with infected cases.

Reports delivered at the conference revealed that military hospitals have proactively raised their capacities and promptly erected field hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 cases. Since July 4, the Ministry of National Defense has sent around 1,000 medical staff members, ten testing machines and two container labs to reinforce Ho Chi Minh City's efforts in combating the pandemic.

Speaking at the event, General Luong highly appreciated Southern localities-located military units' effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past time, especially their support and close coordination with local authorities and people in the fight.

Luong asked military units stationed in Southern localities to thoroughly embrace higher levels' directions, decisions and documents on COVID-19 prevention and control and reminded them of considering the COVID-19 fight a top political mission at the moment.

He also urged units to popularize COVID-19 prevention and control measures and prepare different scenarios to respond to circumstances in a timely manner, including preparations for quarantine sites and the establishment of field hospitals.

The deputy defense minister emphasized that units should strictly maintain combat readiness regulations while working closely with and supporting localities to contain the virus.

Agencies under the Ministry of National Defense should make recommendations for the ministry's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in the South to issue timely and effective measures to contain the pandemic and bring life back to normal, General Luong added.

