Defense Minister works with Factory Z189

Before working with the unit's representatives, General Giang inspected ships and defense products manufactured by the factory.

Briefed upon the General Department of Defense Industry's task performance over the past time, Giang lauded the efforts of the General Department of Defense Industry in general and Factory Z189 in particular in researching, developing and manufacturing military vehicles and equipment for training and combat readiness missions.

The defense minister asked the units' leaders and workers to continue embracing their missions and heightening their determination to fulfill all assigned missions. He directed the factory to pay special attention to raising the quality of human resources and actively apply scientific and technological advances to production to improve productivity and product quality.

General Giang also urged the unit to closely follow military units' demands so as to research, develop and manufacture suitable defense products while promoting international cooperation to update new techniques and technologies.

At the event, Giang also discussed issues related to defense products developed by Factory Z189 and gave suggestions to the unit to improve its products while ensuring absolute safety for users.

The defense minister also asked relevant agencies to help the factory apply the most optimal measures to raising the quality of its products. He strongly believed that Factory Z189's leaders and workers will continue to be united and obtain more achievements in the future.

Translated by Tran Hoai