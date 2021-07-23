Decision on job regulation for military servicewomen

|Photo by Minh Truong
PANO – The Decision N.203/2006/QD-TTg was signed by the PM Nguyen Tan Dung on jobs for military servicewomen.
The decision defines 9 sectors available for women qualified with degrees from college, university (B.A), M.A and D.A. They are information technology, electronics, telecommunications, medicine (both specialized and general); pharmacy, nursing, finance-banking, accounting, encryption and foreign language.
With certificates as technician, there are IT, electronics, telecommunications, postal service, nursing, pharmacy, traditional medicine, cookery, finance and credits, accounting, encryption, map drawing, archive, and oil and gas storekeeper.
The Decision will take effects after 15 days published on the Public Gazetta and replace the 183/HDBT (on 2 nd Nov 1982).
Translated by Vu Vinh
