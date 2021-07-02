Dak Lak should give top priority to Buon Ma Thuot-Nha Trang expressway: NA leader

At a working session with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on June 30, the NA leader said that Dak Lak should give high political determination to the implementation of the project, thus creating a motivation for its development.

Along with speeding up preparations for the project, Dak Lak should actively build its regional and provincial planning, especially on transport, he asked.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Trung proposed that the Government add the Buon Ma Thuot-Nha Trang to the Vietnam road planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 and allocate about 10 trillion VND (433.7 million USD) from the central budget to the 19.5-trillion-VND project.

He also suggested the addition of three expressways to the planning – Kon Tum – Gia Lai- Dak Lak – Dak Nong – Binh Phuoc, Buon Ma Thuot-Lien Khuong, and Buon Ma Thuot-Phu Yen, together with a number of other infrastructure projects.

Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan said that the Buon Ma Thuot-Nha Trang expressway project can be implemented in the form of public-private partnership.

NA Chairman Hue lauded Dak Lak for successfully organising the May 23 general elections and its socio-economic achievements in the first six months of this year.

In the first half of 2021, Dak Lak posed 9.11 percent economic growth, 1.61 times higher than the average figure of the country. It has completed 60 percent of its yearly plan for budget collection, while the number of newly-established companies also rose 59 percent year on year.

The top legislator reminded the province to work harder to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control and make careful preparations for the allocation of the upcoming support package, while showing stronger performance in land management and security-defence protection as well as crime combat.

At the working session, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee presented Dak Lak 1 billion VND, while the Ministry of Health gifted the province with medical supplies worth 5 billion VND, and the Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading JSC also handed over 5 billion VND to the locality to build schools.

Also on June 30, NA Chairman Hue visited and presented gifts to poor workers in Alumin Nhan Co Company in neighbouring Dak Nong, and visited the Alumin Nhan Co Complex.

Source: VNA