Daily record of nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 2,934 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,434, said the Ministry of Health.
Ten of them were imported cases, in Bình Định (4), Thanh Hóa (3), Quảng Nam (2) and Hà Nội (1).
The remaining 2,924 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 2,229 cases, followed by Đồng Tháp with 133 and Đồng Nai with 118.
Other localities that reported new cases included Tiền Giang (115), Bình Dương (73), Bến Tre (46), Khánh Hòa (44), Phú Yên (32), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Vĩnh Long (17), Đà Nẵng (15), Sóc Trăng (13), Kiên Giang (11), Bình Thuận (9), Cần Thơ (8 ), Hà Nội (5), Ninh Thuận (4), Tây Ninh (4), Nghệ An (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Huế (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), An Giang (2), Trà Vinh (2), Bình Định (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lào Cai (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Cà Mau (1), Lạng Sơn (1) and Bình Phước (1).
A total of 2,509 were discovered already in lockdown and quarantine areas.
As many as 71 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, meaning 9,624 people have recovered from the disease so far.
More than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.
Eleven out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days. — VNS
- Comments for : No stereo recording on your new iPhone? MikMe will make your 4K videos sound professional, for a price
- Adele sets records immediately with new single, Hello, then books SNL performance
- Comments for : The Galaxy S8 preorders top a million in Korea, the highest on record for a new phone
- Google teases new Nexus Live Cases from artist Jeff Koons
- Comments for : New iPhone 4 cases from Aigo and InCase helps to increase battery life
- AMD Launches Ryzen Embedded V1000, EPYC Embedded 3000 Processors
- 12 face hearing in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case
- ISP Gives Update In Number Of Delphi Murders Case Tips
- DT Daily: Amazon smartphone launch, Feds want to regulate navigation apps, Truly wireless earbuds
- Atlantic Ocean circulation hasn’t been this sluggish in 1,000 years. What that means for New England
- Median CEO pay at largest companies reaches a record $15.7 million
- New York's attorney general is making a bold proposal to circumvent Trump's pardon power
- Amanda Knox shines light on public shaming of women in new series
- White House cancels daily press shop staff meeting following damaging McCain joke leak
- VTech hacking suspect nabbed by UK police | DT Daily
- iPhone 101: Tips for making the most of your new iPhone 4S
- DT Daily: CSNY re-masters 1974 tour, point-and-read tech for the blind, Coolest cooler returns
- DT Daily: Comet probe closes in, drone drowns in Yellowstone, Bugatti goes 246mph in Idaho
- DT Daily: The big game goes online, GoT teaser show, Ting Tings go analog
- DT Daily: Foxconn working overtime, Note 4 preorders, 360 degree HD camera
Daily record of nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday have 516 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.