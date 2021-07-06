Daily increase of new cases tops 1,000 the second time, 7 more deaths on Tuesday

- Three more COVID-19 deaths reported
- Hà Nội on alert due to community infection clusters
- City's largest wholesale market closed after dozens of COVID cases detected
- Hà Nội reports 10 COVID-19 cases, disrupting 10 days without infections
- First 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses slated to arrive in Việt Nam on Wednesday
HÀ NỘI — For only the second time, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in a single day.
On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health announced 1,029 new infections, ten imported and 1,019 locally transmitted.
Monday also saw a daily jump of 1,000 plus, with 1,089 cases announced on July 5.
Of the new locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, HCM City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, recorded 710 cases while the remainder were found in Đồng Tháp (99), Bình Dương (92), Phú Yên (41), Long An (14), Hà Nội (12), Đồng Nai (11), An Giang (11), Hưng Yên (6), Bắc Giang (5), Thanh Hóa (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Nghệ An (3), Vĩnh Long (2), Hà Nam (2), Lạng Sơn (2) and Trà Vinh (2).
Of the total, 872 cases were discovered in quarantine and sealed-off areas.
The new infections brought the national count to 22,064 including 20,183 domestic and 1,881 imported.
Fifty-five COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,077 patients declared cured from the virus since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country early last year.
The death toll reached 97 as the seven latest deaths were reported on Tuesday, all elderly patients with underlying health issues. — VNS
