Da Nang successfully organizes defensive area exercise in 2021

According to Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Military Region 5 Senior Colonel Le Ngoc Hai, Da Nang is the first locality in the region to host the exercise following the Resolution of the 10th Congress of the Party Organization of Military Region 5 for term 2020-2025.
This year's event mobilized forces, ships and civilian water vehicles as regulated in the Government's Decrees 30 and 130.
The results of the exercise showed the participating forces' expertise and commanding officers' wise leadership over the preparations for the event. In fact, the exercise contents were thoroughly prepared and conducted in accordance with assumed scenarios while ensuring absolute safety for troops, weapons and equipment.
Nguyen Van Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Head of the city's Steering Committee for Defensive Area Exercise in 2021, evaluated that the exercise was developed and conducted in line with the requirements of national protection in the current context.
Quang said that the exercise helped improve the leadership abilities of the Party Committee and authorities, the combined strength of the whole political system, and the ability to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity in any circumstances.
He added that the exercise's results are also part of the activities in implementing the Politburo's Resolution 28 on building provinces and cities into firm defensive areas and the Party Central Committee's Resolution 28 on national protection in the new period.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Redskins draft ‘relentless’ defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne out of Alabama with 13th pick
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- WOODY: Redskins hope red carpet brings answer at defensive tackle
- Redskins add Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne at No. 13
- Grading the Bills’ Defense Through 9 Games This Season
- Seeking success of his own creation: A day in the life of new Washington coach Mike Hopkins
- Notebook: Starlin Castro’s subtle impact on Yankees’ success
- Indianapolis Colts: Organization Failing Andrew Luck
- Carolina Panthers: 4 Areas of Focus For the Offseason
- Who I’m voting for NBA MVP, Most Improved, Defensive Player of the Year and more
- Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft: Five Defensive End Prospects
- Celtic move within one win of seventh successive Scottish title after easing past ten-man Hamilton
- Red Wings desperate for difference-makers on defense
- Can Philadelphia 76ers Match Eagles 2016 Success?
- Featured Falcon Friday: Defensive End Adrian Clayborn
- 2017 NFL Mock Draft: DeShone Kizer, defensive stars headline class
- Taylor looks to lead Western Illinois’ new-look defense
- Alain Vigneault’s defense of his record likely was a message to other teams
- Houston Rockets finding success going full-throttle under Mike D’Antoni
- Dolphins’ Gase glad to get rookie help for porous defense
Da Nang successfully organizes defensive area exercise in 2021 have 429 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.