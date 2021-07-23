Đà Nẵng has enough food and essentials for three months: city authorities

Food and logistics are stored at a supermarket in Đà Nẵng City. The central city has banned home delivery services and asked people to stay at home. VNS Photo Công Thành

CENTRAL REGION — Supermarkets and convenience stores in Đà Nẵng have enough supplies to meet consumers' needs for at least the next three months after the city came under its fourth social distancing order on Thursday, city authorities have said.

The city said food shops, supermarkets, drug stores, fuel stations and banks are still working, but only take-away food and necessities are allowed as motorbike delivery services and ride-hailing services have been halted.

It said only gatherings of a maximum of two people at a safe 2m distance in public sites were still allowed.

The city’s transport department will also ensure the smooth distribution of commodities and food for the one million people that call the city home.

The health department has increased coronavirus testing for all people in seven districts in order to track possible sources of the SARS-COV-2 infection.

The department said it had tested 56,000 people in just one day with 28 SARS-COV-2 cases reported on July 20 and 21. The city recorded a total of 239 coronavirus infections in the 11 days between July 10-21.

A medical officer tests a local resident in the central region. Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi provinces and Đà Nẵng City have begun strict control measures for COVID-19 prevention. VNS Photo Trần Kim Tuyến

Neighbouring Quảng Nam Province has started an urgent COVID-19 prevention program by banning all people returning from Đà Nẵng from noon, Thursday. It has also asked workers and engineers from Đà Nẵng who have been working in Quảng Nam to stay at their place of work.

The three central localities of Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi have taken in nearly 2,000 residents from HCM City for quarantining to ease the overloaded medical service in the COVID-19 ravaged city.

Korean Doosan Việt Nam (Doosan Vina) has taken extra precautions to shore up its operations against COVID–19.

Despite no cases being recorded at the industrial manufacturer’s plant in the Dung Quất Economic Zone, body temperature checks are being done regularly. Safe panels were also installed at the three main restaurants the plant operates with workers dining in shifts. Anyone visiting the company must show a negative test report within 72 hours, Doosan said.

Of Doosan's employees, almost 700 have received a vaccine shot.

An engineer from South Korea’s Doosan Việt Nam receives a vaccine shot at the company’s medical centre in Quảng Ngãi Province. ‘Three-on-site’ measures have been implemented at work places to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Doosan Vina

The company said it had already set up a 'three on-site' program (eating, sleeping, working) for a thousand employees to ensure business continuity.

A quarantine area with 84 fully equipped rooms has been prepared to ensure employees' health during the COVID-19 hit.

Nearly 3,000 employees have been kept working since early this year delivering locally made industrial equipment for domestic use and export.

It said 18,000 tonnes of products have been exported to Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and other major thermal and port projects in Việt Nam since early 2021. — VNS