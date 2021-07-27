Czech says to donate 250,000 Covid vaccine doses to Vietnam

The Saigon Times

A military officer is vaccinated against Covid-19. The Czech Republic has announced that it will give Vietnam 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Czech Minister of Health Adam Vojtech has announced that his country will donate 2.39 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, Asia and the Balkan Peninsula by the end of this year, including 250,000 doses to Vietnam.

This is part of the commitments of the European Union's leaders to present 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries this year, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

Most of the vaccines will be distributed through the Covax Facility. However, the doses that the Czech Republic will donate to Vietnam will not be provided through the Covax Facility.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite the global shortages of Covid vaccines, Vietnam has secured a total of 150 million doses through donations and purchases.

