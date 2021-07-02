Cultural village reopens, featuring a variety of cultural activities

A number of traditional activities will be held in Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism this July, including children’s traditional games. Photo courtesy of the village

HÀ NỘI — A series of activities showcasing the unique features of rural markets in the north of Việt Nam has kicked off the reopening of Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hà Nội.

The tourist attraction has been reopened as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in the capital in recent days.

Visitors to the village from July 1-31 can experience daily activities of Vietnamese ethnic minorities, including traditional craft demonstrations, culinary introductions, folk games and dances.

According to Trịnh Ngọc Chung, acting head of the management board of Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, the highlight of the activities in July is the ‘Rural Market-Children’s Memory’ event that will take place on July 23-25.

"The space of the rural market will recreate ancient cultural features, taking visitors on a journey back to a humble and rustic memory via trading scenes, folk games and dances that are typical of northern Việt Nam," he said.

A path shaded with bamboo arches and conical hats will lead tourists to the rural market. About 15 booths equipped with bamboo tables and chairs will offer a variety of specialities of the north like rice paper, rice cakes, peanut candies, boiled maze and bánh cuốn (steamed rolls made of rice flour).

Other traditional items are also sold at the market like traditional toys and craft products. The organisation board has also invited 20 ethnic artisans to introduce and make traditional handicrafts.

An integral part of ‘Rural Market-Children’s Memory’ event is an abundance of folk games inviting tourists to take part in, such as rope jumping, tug of war and stilts walking.

Chung said the management board of the village is still making great efforts to introduce and recreate the rituals of Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups through a variety of activities.

For example, traditional rituals of the Khmer and Ê Đê ethnic minorities will be held in the village on July 25 and 31, respectively.

"We have prepared two scenarios for the activities of the village in July. In case the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes complicated, the activities will take place on an appropriate scale and if the pandemic is under control and there are specific directives from authorities, all the events will be organised according to plan," he added.

About 100 people from 13 ethnic groups are expected to present at the activities of Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism this July, including Tày, Nùng, Dao, Mông, Khơ Mú, Mường, Thái, Tà Ôi, Cơ Tu, Ba Na, Xơ Đăng, Ê Đê and Khmer. — VNS