CT Group shares experiences in fighting COVID-19

HCM CITY – Even before April 30, when the fourth wave of COVID-19 began in HCM City, CT Group had established a 'citadel' to protect its staff.

After the April 30-May 1 Holiday break, for instance, it instructed all its employees who went to crowded places and areas at risk of coronavirus spread to seclude themselves at home for a week, and return to work if they had no symptoms of infection.

It earlier established a COVID-19 rapid response team, centralised management of information, regularly updated information and required employees to regularly provide information related to suspected cases.

The quick response team operates 24/7 to promptly handle any situation.

With the worsening of the pandemic in the city, to ensure the safety of its employees and carry on with its business activities, the group bore the cost for testing all of them for COVID-19 starting on May 31. The results were 100 per cent negative.

Employees have received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine and always strictly complied with the 5K regulations with close supervision by the company.

In office, disinfectants are regularly sprayed in common areas such as corridors, elevators, common premises, rest rooms, basements, and floors where employees work.

CT Group has pioneered the purchase of antigen test kits and instructed staff to use it correctly with support from medical experts. Together with the Information Technology Department, it has developed the TBC (Test before check-in) system by giving employees Japanese antigen test kits to test themselves every two days and update the results to the automatic check-in system. This ensures safety and peace of mind for the employees and the office.

The company also provided each employee with 100 N95 masks for free, and continues to provide them with juices and food, is digitising to enable them to achieve productivity and earnings amid the epidemic and ensure construction works remain on schedule, and promotes learning and reading culture and culture of speed. It always creates conditions for employees to rest and improve their health.

Thanks to its vision, accurate prediction and thorough and comprehensive preparations since before the epidemic broke out, CT Group has responded quickly to all situations, ensuring the implementation of the “dual goals,” contributing to the country's epidemic prevention and control efforts and maintaining jobs for employees.

It operates two machines to dispense rice for free, dubbed ATMs, at 20A Truong Dinh Street, District 3, and 360 Hanoi Highway, Thu Duc City; co-ordinates with the local Women’s Union to provide food daily to thousands of poor people in District 4; support the city’s Anti-epidemic Fund; and supports frontline doctors with a programme that donates salted lemons to them.

It is continuing to promote research and will soon launch devices that enable early detection of COVID-19.

