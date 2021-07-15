Criteria for evaluating Vietnamese business culture announced

The first set of criteria for Vietnamese business culture is announced in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — Photo sggp.vn

HÀ NỘI — A set of criteria for evaluating Vietnamese business culture was announced on Wednesday in Hà Nội by the Việt Nam Association for the Business Cultural Development.

"The set is the first set of standards on business culture approved by the Prime Minister and Government and its contents were contributed and participated in by different ministries and branches,” said chairman of the association Hồ Anh Tuấn.

He added the set with two parts, 19 criteria and 51 evaluation and measurement indicators, was a basis for determining if a company meets “Vietnamese business culture standards”.

Per the set, firms cannot be involved in smuggling, tax evasion or the production and trade of counterfeit or harmful products. They must also not owe salary or social insurance payments to their employees, not defraud, take advantage of or harm other organisations and individuals.

Other conditions include assessments of business leaders for sustainable development, building and implementing corporate culture, respect for the law, business ethics, and social responsibility.

Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Trade Promotion Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said: "A corporate brand is the crystallisation of product quality and corporate culture.

"A good brand is not only a business asset but also a national asset as when the country has many prestigious brands, the national brand’s prestige is also enhanced,” he said.

Phú added there was a strong interaction between national brands and corporate brands and corporate culture in recent years. He said many Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts to build and form a business culture, creating international Vietnamese brands such as Vinamilk, TH True Milk, and Viettel.

In that case, Phú said the MoIT appreciated this set of criteria and will consider it as the basis for evaluating the national brand.

At the set launching meeting, the association announced the regulations consisting of six chapters and 14 articles for a corporation to be recognised as having Vietnamese business culture.

The recognition aims to contribute to promoting the building of the culture of the Vietnamese business community at home and abroad, and gradually form typical characteristics of Vietnamese business culture to meet the requirements of sustainable development and international integration, said the association.

It also has plans for an annual forum called ‘Culture with Business’ with a separate topic associated with the context and requirements of the year to create a national forum for leaders of the Party and the State to meet with the business community, researchers and managers about business culture.

The first forum is scheduled to be held in the second week of November on the occasion of Vietnam Corporate Culture Day on November 10 in Hà Nội. — VNS