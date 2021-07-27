COVID stalls personnel hiring, but demand set to zoom: employment firm

Labourers seek job at a job fair in HCM City. Recruitment demand is expected to rise in the financial and many other industries in the third quarter of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM CITY — Insurance, banking and securities are among the industries with the highest hiring needs in the third quarter of the year, according to job services provider Navigos Group.

In the second quarter many enterprises delayed hiring due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the high demand.

Recruitment, especially of mid- and top-level personnel, is expected to rise in the third quarter, mainly in technology, data and development of sales teams (branch managers and regional directors).

Sales and IT personnel are in great demand in the insurance, banking and securities sectors.

Foreign companies need experienced candidates in new sectors such as big data, design, marketing, and digital transformation.

In the second half electronics, mechanical engineering and furniture companies in the south will see a drop in recruitment.

Due to the pandemic there has been a decrease in demand for wooden products in Europe and the US, and Việt Nam's exports are expected to slump.

Recruitment in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors is also expected to fall. Multinationals in the latter are delaying expansion due to the pandemic.

Many companies in the two sectors are downsizing or restructuring their business model and not hiring except in marketing and sales positions.

Enterprises in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector have cancelled or delayed recruitment during the pandemic and are operating at low capacity.

But they are in need of large numbers of employees in sales, marketing and finance – accounting.

The agricultural sector needs candidates with proficiency in English.

Big companies in the livestock and poultry sector want to hire foreigners as senior managers.

The semi-conductor industry is expected to have huge hiring demand for experienced and skilled engineers at least for the next five years.

The sector is attracting a lot of attention and investment from foreign enterprises. — VNS