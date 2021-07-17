COVID-19 vaccine fund receives over 81 billion VND

Among the donors were the Pou Chen Corporation with 1 million USD; Fast Retailing group 11 billion VND; Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited 5 billion VND; the National Citizen Bank 3 billion VND; Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation 3 billion VND; and an overseas Vietnamese family in Australia 10,000 AUD.
Other names included the University of Mining and Geology 150 million VND and the Public Bank Vietnam 228 million VND and K-Group over 217 million VND.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc thanked the donors for their contributions to the fund.
According to the latest data, as of 5pm on July 16, the fund obtained 8,159 billion VND from 452,585 organisations and individuals.
The vaccine fund is set up to receive, manage, and use voluntary financial and vaccine donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources, for the COVID-19 vaccine procurement and import, research and production in the country, and the provision of vaccines for people.
Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the not-for-profit fund uses the mobilised capital resources for right purposes and in line with legal regulations, ensuring publicity, transparency and efficiency.
Vietnam needs 150 million doses of vaccines to administer about 75 percent of its population this year, with total cost amounting to 25.2 trillion VND (1.09 billion USD).
Source: VNA
