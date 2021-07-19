Covid-19 vaccination launched for residents in border areas
The Saigon Times
|Local residents in the border commune of Huoi Luong in Phong Tho District, Lai Chau Province, await their turn to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The border communes of Phong Tho District in Lai Chau Province began administering the Vero Cell Covid-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm for local residents this morning, July 19.
The Vero Cell vaccine doses were donated to Vietnam by China and will be given to priority groups including Chinese citizens working in Vietnam; Vietnamese people wishing to study, work and do business in China; and people in need of the vaccine, especially those living in areas bordering China.
In this vaccination drive, the local health authority has set up seven vaccination sites at local medical facilities. People will get their first shots from July 19 to 24, while the second shots will be given from August 9 to 14, with a total of 2,500 doses.
At each of the vaccination locations, local competent agencies will arrange one first-aid team including experienced medical workers to monitor and promptly handle cases suffering from unexpected post-vaccination reactions.
Before vaccination, the locals will undergo screening medical check-ups and receive consultations from medical workers. After vaccination, they are required to remain at the vaccination site for a while to have their post-vaccination health status monitored.
To date, this northern province has completed two vaccination phases with nearly 20,000 doses being administered. In the first phase, nearly 4,000 were given to people from priority groups such as police and border guard officers, while over 15,000 doses were administered in the second phase.
