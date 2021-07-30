COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days

- New approach, new solutions necessary for long fight: PM
- Medics, volunteers battle to keep HCM City safe from coronavirus
- Stores work hard to follow limited operating hours
- Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday
- 6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak
HCM CITY — Patients with locally acquired COVID-19 showing no symptoms, and with no underlying disease or obesity, will now be under a 14-day home quarantine, according to new guidelines released by the HCM City Department of Health on Thursday.
New COVID-19 cases with manageable underlying diseases will also be quarantined at home for 14 days.
The new guidelines aim to reduce the overload of COVID-19 patients at healthcare facilities and increase the quality of treatment for COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms in hospitals.
A COVID-19 patient under home quarantine must have a separate room with windows as well as a separate toilet, a trash can with closed lid, and trash bags.
Separate rooms are not required if members in a family are all COVID-19 patients.
Food and essential supplies must be put on a table placed in front of the patient's separate room.
Hand sanitiser and disinfectants for surfaces, salt water for gargling, medical masks, thermometer, fever medicine, and vitamins should be available in the quarantine room.
COVID-19 patients under home quarantine are required to always wear medical masks except when eating, drinking and washing. Masks are changed twice a day. Patients must wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol-based disinfectant before handling the masks.
Their temperature must be measured at least twice a day and a health declaration must be made at least once a day via the electronic health declaration application.
They need to eat nutritious food, drink a lot of water, exercise gently and do breathing exercises for at least 15 minutes daily.
They must call local medical workers if they have a fever of more than 38°C, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, chest pain or breathing difficulty (unable to take a breath and hold it for 10 seconds).
The district health centre will come to their home to take samples for testing after 14 days. The patient will end the home quarantine if the testing results are negative.
HCM City urges vaccinations for 62,000 shippers
The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has asked the city Health Department to prioritise 62,000 shippers for vaccinations.
The director of the city Department of Industry and Trade, Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, said the department had compiled a list of shippers and sent it to the Department of Health, along with People's Committees of districts and Thủ Đức City for vaccinations.
There are 16 units with about 62,000 drivers included on the list, including shippers from Grab, Now, Beamin and Gojek delivery applications.
Drivers of e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada are also on the vaccination list.
Recently, a series of ride-hailing applications sought permission for shippers from the city as they are an important link of the supply chain, especially in big cities.
On the afternoon of July 27, about 1,500 Grab drivers received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at five injection points in District 7. This was the first major vaccination series targeted at shippers from ride-hailing apps.
Dr Bùi Thị Thu Hương from Việt Nga Eye Hospital in HCM City, who was in charge of one of the five injection points in District 7, said that in addition to shippers, many store employees and pharmacy staff were vaccinated.
“It is crucial that they be vaccinated as they are at high risk of COVID-19 infection,” she added. – VNS
- The same-day hip procedure that allows patients to be home by dinner
- Report: Ohio State says Urban Meyer investigation will conclude within 14 days
- Jones has 19, Arkansas dominates at home over Colorado State
- 'I didn't know if she was alive': Women beaten, held in east-side home for days, court docs say
- Woman Dies From Botched At-Home Abortion Days After Argentina Rejects Abortion Bill
- Welcome to the World, Little Fish. In 14 Days You’ll Start Making Babies.
- Measles Outbreak In 21 States: Symptoms, Vaccination Effectiveness
- More D-FW homes are getting a price cut to lure buyers
- Look into Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale's former Houston home
- New rabies quarantine rules go into effect Aug. 31
- Troy Stecher of Canucks with confirmed case of mumps, four others also have symptoms
- How to ease opioid withdrawal symptoms
- ‘Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit’ helps top hospital New York-Presbyterian bring ER to the patient
- Unconventional type of therapy may ease symptoms of depression
- Medical Startup Seeks to Support Nursing Home Patients
- West Virginia ERs Report an Influx of Patients After Water Deemed Safe
- Houston's Montrose neighborhood makes list of '14 coolest hipster neighborhoods' in U.S.
- Suspected killer transferred deed day before death of Houston doctor
- With Short, Intense Sessions, Some Patients Finish Therapy in Just Weeks
- My Patient’s Sisters
COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days have 840 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.