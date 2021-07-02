Covid-19 infections would continue to rise: HCMC chairman

The Saigon Times

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong (1st L) speaks at a meeting presided over by Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (center) July 2 – PHOTO: HCMC PRESS CENTER

HCMC – The Delta coronavirus variant is spreading very quickly and the number of Covid-19 infections in HCMC would continue to increase in the coming days, the city's chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting this morning, July 2.

According to Phong, the fourth Covid-19 wave, which began in late April, has proved to be much more complicated and dangerous than previous outbreaks. From June 19 to 30, the city detected 65 Covid-19 infections in the community and 35 infections through Covid-19 tests at hospitals a day on average.

Although the city has deployed multiple Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, including social distancing citywide, closure of wet markets and suspension of public transport, the pandemic is still developing complicatedly in the city.

The city's chairman asked all departments, districts and Thu Duc City to categorize the people into three groups with different levels of Covid-19 transmission, including people at extremely high risk, people at high risk and those with a risk of Covid-19 infection. The categorization will help them work out appropriate coping solutions for each group.

Leaders of districts should accelerate the use of quick Covid-19 tests to quickly detect new Covid-19 cases in the community. Health workers working at Covid-19 testing stations and people coming for Covid-19 tests must strictly comply with anti-pandemic measures to prevent these venues from becoming Covid-19 clusters.

Phong asked the local authorities to increase inspection into quarantine centers, ensuring that they meet all safety standards of the Ministry of Health.

Besides, the local authorities are told not to turn dormitories of schools into centralized quarantine centers as they don't have separate bathrooms, posing a high risk of cross infection

The city encourages districts to use hotels and unused resettlement buildings that meet hygiene requirements and surveillance cameras as quarantine centers.

The management boards of industrial parks, export processing zones and hi-tech parks should collaborate with the HCMC Department of Health to help local businesses realize their dual goals of maintaining production and ensuring safety for the workers.

Phong said HCMC now has 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients and the city government is also planning to expand existing quarantine centers and set up new ones.

