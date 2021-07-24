COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again

41 students of Tây Nguyên University in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk on Saturday are heading to southern Bình Dương province to offer COVID-19 prevention assistance. Bình Dương reported 785 new cases on Saturday, becoming one of a number of COVID-19 hot spots in the south. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Việt Nam, since the first case was recorded last year, was 90,939 today with the country reporting a further 7,968 new cases.

This is the highest single-day increase recorded to date.

Among the new cases, as many as 7,937 cases were locally transmitted. The remaining cases were arrivals from overseas.

Among the new cases, there were 2,428 detected in the community while the others were in lockdown or quarantine areas.

HCM City reported the highest number of cases with 5,396, followed by Long An (604), Bình Dương (785), Đồng Nai (221), Tiền Giang (220), Tây Ninh (132), and Khánh Hoà (104).

Other provinces which reported new cases were: Đồng Tháp (75), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (71), Bến Tre (61), Đà Nẵng (36), Bình Thuận (31), Đắk Lắk (27), Vĩnh Long (25), Cần Thơ (23), Vĩnh Phúc (21), Phú Yên (17), Kiên Giang (14), Bình Định (12), Hậu Giang (9), Hà Nội (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), An Giang (7), Hưng Yên (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Đắk Nông (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hà Nam (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Giang (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Nghệ An (2), Cà Mau (2), Gia Lai (1), and Thừa Thiên-Huế (1).

Eight out of 63 provinces and cities in Việt Nam have not recorded any new cases in the past 14 days. They are: Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn.

Also on Saturday 2,047 patients were officially recorded as having recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,583.

Long An Province today registered to the national monitoring system an additional 1,288 cases found between July 14 and 22.

More than 4.1 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine and more than 353,600 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. — VNS