COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again

- New checkpoints to ease congestion entering capital city
- Hà Nội prepared for multiple scenarios in latest COVID-19 outbreak
- HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations
- PM: home-grown vaccines must ensure safety, efficacy
- NA to include COVID-19 fight in first session's resolution
HÀ NỘI — The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Việt Nam, since the first case was recorded last year, was 90,939 today with the country reporting a further 7,968 new cases.
This is the highest single-day increase recorded to date.
Among the new cases, as many as 7,937 cases were locally transmitted. The remaining cases were arrivals from overseas.
Among the new cases, there were 2,428 detected in the community while the others were in lockdown or quarantine areas.
HCM City reported the highest number of cases with 5,396, followed by Long An (604), Bình Dương (785), Đồng Nai (221), Tiền Giang (220), Tây Ninh (132), and Khánh Hoà (104).
Other provinces which reported new cases were: Đồng Tháp (75), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (71), Bến Tre (61), Đà Nẵng (36), Bình Thuận (31), Đắk Lắk (27), Vĩnh Long (25), Cần Thơ (23), Vĩnh Phúc (21), Phú Yên (17), Kiên Giang (14), Bình Định (12), Hậu Giang (9), Hà Nội (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), An Giang (7), Hưng Yên (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Đắk Nông (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hà Nam (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Hà Giang (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Nghệ An (2), Cà Mau (2), Gia Lai (1), and Thừa Thiên-Huế (1).
Eight out of 63 provinces and cities in Việt Nam have not recorded any new cases in the past 14 days. They are: Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn.
Also on Saturday 2,047 patients were officially recorded as having recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,583.
Long An Province today registered to the national monitoring system an additional 1,288 cases found between July 14 and 22.
More than 4.1 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine and more than 353,600 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. — VNS
- Postal worker, nearing retirement, dies in record-setting CA heat
- New Zealand November 2017: Hyundai Kona up to #12, annual record broken
- 12 reasons to subscribe to the York Daily Record
- Hyperloop speed records, broken down
- New world record as local auctioneer sells bottle of whisky for £51,611
- York Daily Record obituaries for Dec. 27
- York Daily Record obituaries for Dec. 28
- Smartron srt.phone Launch, Flagship Nokia Android, WhatsApp Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
- Nokia 3310 in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Arrives, WannaCry ATM Hoax, and More: Your 360 Daily
- York-Adams high school results for games played Wednesday, Sept. 19
- Daily Business Report-July 3, 2018, San Diego Metro Magazine
- Google Pixel's End-of-Life Date, Amazon's Ambitions in India, Xiaomi's Latest Apple Knockoff and More: Your 360 Daily
- Daily Business Report-July 10, 2018, San Diego Metro Magazine
- Nokia 2 India Launch, OnePlus 5T Press Render, Oppo F5 Is Flipkart-Exclusive, and More: Your 360 Daily
- The New Saints break Ajax's world record for consecutive wins
- Moto G5S & Moto G5S Plus India Launch, New Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant, Vodafone Rs. 392 Plan, and More: Your 360 Daily
- Finch record 172 in Australia's biggest T20 win
- iPhone 8 Launch Date, LG V30 at IFA 2017, Xiaomi India Launching New Smartphone Series, and More: Your 360 Daily
- Record-Breaking Heat in California Led to Home-Destroying Wildfires
- Daily Business Report-July 9, 2018, San Diego Metro Magazine
COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again have 606 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.