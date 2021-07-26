COVID-19 case tally tops 100,000

HÀ NỘI — The number of people to test positive for COVID-19 in Việt Nam has topped 100,000, and the number of related fatalities has risen to more than 500.
The milestone was reached on Monday after the Ministry of Health announced 2,708 new cases.
Also on Monday, a further 154 deaths were announced related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 524.
Of the new cases, 1,714 were recorded in HCM City, where from 6pm tonight, strict social distancing regulations come into play, preventing people from going outdoors for 12 hours until 6am the following day.
Four of Monday's new cases were imported, the rest were community infections found in Bình Dương (407), Tiền Giang (201), Đồng Nai (125), Vĩnh Long (49), Đà Nẵng (27), Phú Yên (26), An Giang (25), Bình Thuận (23), Bình Định (19), Đồng Tháp (19), Bến Tre (19), Đắk Lắk (16), Khánh Hòa (12), Cần Thơ (7), Hậu Giang (7), Đắk Nông (5), Lâm Đồng (2) and Hưng Yên (1).
Of the new fatalities, 129 deaths were in HCM City, nine in Đồng Tháp, seven in Long An, two in Cần Thơ, two in Khánh Hòa and Ninh Thuận, Bắc Ninh, Trà Vinh, Kiên Giang, Đồng Nai reported one death each.
Among more than 81,000 patients under treatment, 130 are in Intensive Care Units, while 17 are using machines to help them breath.
A total 4,613,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with 389,863 people receiving both shots.
Of all the people to test positive for the virus, 19,342 of them have made a full recovery. VNS
