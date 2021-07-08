Copper artefacts unearthed in Nghệ An Province

The artefacts that have been discovered in Nghệ An Province might date up to 600 years old. — Photo vov.vn

NGHỆ AN — Experts and cultural oficials have believed that several artefacts discovered recently by a family while levelling their garden in Châu Lý Commune, Quỳ Hợp District in the central province of Nghệ An could be up to 600 years old.

The unearthed artefacts include three copper pots of different sizes and one copper kettle. While the pots have no handles and are decorated with lizard figures, the kettle has its spout and handle decorated with the patterns of a dragon head and dragon tail.

After receiving the information about the discoverr on June 30, the Quỳ Hợp District authorities directed the Culture and Information Department to work with the Châu Lý authorities to verify the artefacts.

The artefacts are being temporarily preserved and managed by the Châu Lý authorities while waiting for appraisal by superior authorities.

The Qùy Hợp authorities has also notified the provincial Department of Culture and Sports of the discovery.

The Nghệ An Museum said that will send specialists on relics and antiquities to appraise the artefacts.

The kettle with dragon handle is initially determined to be dated from the Trần dynasty (1225–1440). Photo vov.vn

A representative of the heritage management department of the Nghệ An Department of Culture and Sports said the kettle with dragon handle is believed to date from the Trần dynasty (1225–1440) and the pots, based on their designs and patterns, could be from the Lê dynasty, around 500 years ago.

"These are precious artefacts of scientific and historical value associated with the development of Quỳ Hợp District," he said.

Previously, the district also discovered precious antiques such as bronze drums or bronze Buddha statues. VNS