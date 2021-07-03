Colorful life in the exhibition “What are we tricking?”

Based on the famous book What are you playing with your life by Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti, the exhibition "What are we tricking?" is the voice of artists about life, thoughts, issues, and stories that young people are interested in and learn about.

The exhibition "What are we tricking?" is underway at VCCA until July 25. Photo: VCCA

Featuring 125 works by 103 young artists from all over the country, the exhibition will last until July 25 at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), 72 Nguyen Trai Street, Hanoi. It opens free for the public from 10am to 9pm daily.

Organized by VCCA in cooperation with the Young Vietnamese Artists' Club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, the exhibition has brought colorful parts of daily life through the eyes of young local artists.

Visitors can see and feel different aspects of expression through each displayed artwork. There are simple and honest works such as "Plants in Pots" by Trieu Phuong, "In Hang Trong Flower Garden" by Hoai Giang and Nguyen Trang. Meanwhile, many others show the deep concern of young people, such as "The Space Between Us" by Le Yen Nhi, "In the Human World" by Hoang Tien Quyet, or "Source" by The Art Gang.

Visitors to the exhibition enjoy free admission. Photo: VCCA

"The exhibition is a fresh and creative response of the talented young people to the country’s contemporary art, from genre to form of expression, from the traditional art of painting, sculpture, photography, installation to the modern one of the graphic, multimedia, and video art," the exhibition organizer stated.

The exhibition also has the participation of familiar young artists such as Pham Dinh Tien, Pham Anh, Tu Moc Tra, Dinh Duy Ton, Vang Hai Hung, and Can Van An.

The exhibition is carried out under serious Covid-19 prevention and control measures, including monitoring body temperature at the entrance, keeping a safe distance among visitors, and face masks donning during the visit.