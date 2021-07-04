Coast guards care for religious and ethnic minority people

During the program, the delegation presented 200 gift sets, worth 200 million VND, to COVID-19-hit families in the communes of Tra Thuy and Son Tra (Tra Bong district, Quang Ngai province). Each set includes 700,000 VND in cash, 10 kilograms of rice and other necessities.

On this occasion, the Coast Guard Region 2 Command also disseminated information about laws and COVID-19 prevention and control to the locals.

Addressing the event, Deputy Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command Colonel Bui Dai Hai affirmed that the program was part of the mobilization work implemented for many years nationwide by the Vietnam Coast Guard.

He also hoped that the support would contribute to helping religious followers and ethnic minority people overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring socio-economic stability, and security and national defense in the localities.

Translated by Chung Anh