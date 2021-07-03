Coast Guard Region 2’s youths join summer volunteer campaign

The program is part of a series of activities in response to the Youth Volunteer Summer Campaign 2021 of the Youth Union Organization of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command.

During the program, the youths learned more about the unit’s tradition, offered incense at the provincial relic site, and disseminated information about environmental protection and COVID-19 prevention and control to local people.

In addition, they also presented 20 gifts, worth 500,000 VND each, to students with good academic results, who are children of needy fishermen, and 500 books to Tran Phu Primary School in Tam Hai island commune.

The activities contributed to promoting cooperation between the Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the local youth union organization while showing the responsibility of the unit's youth as they do volunteer and social welfare activities.

Translated by Chung Anh