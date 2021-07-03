Coast guard force supports fishermen in Quang Ngai

During the program, organizers presented 200 gift packages to needy fishermen in Binh Thanh anh Binh Chanh communes of Binh Son district to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each package included 500,000 VND in cash, 50 medical face masks, a bottle of hand sanitizer, 10kg of rice, and 1kg of monosodium glutamate.

On the occasion, the Coast Guard Region 2 Command disseminated information on the law of the sea to local fishermen and urged them to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

According to Deputy Political Commissar of the Command Colonel Bui Dai Hai, in the coming time, the unit will enhance activities to support people in Central Vietnam, especially needy fishermen, ethnic minority people and religious followers, to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These efforts are expected to contribute to the local leadership's efforts to recover the local economy and bring life back to normal once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

