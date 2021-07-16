CMC’s Steering Board 35 reviews task performance in first half of 2021

Steering Board 35 is responsible for instructing relevant agencies and units to protect the Party's ideology while fighting wrong views and plots hostile forces.
Reportedly, during the first half of this year, the permanent organ of the steering board embraced directions of the Politburo, Secretariat, CMC and steering board and comprehensively and effectively implemented the missions.
The organ also specified resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Military Party Congress and actively advised the Politburo, the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, and the CMC on approaches to defend the Party's ideological foundation, combat wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces, and consolidate the Party's leadership and the State's management while fostering political and ideological education in the military.
The agency directed information dissemination on the country's political events, political issues, social order and safety, COVID-19 prevention and control, and foreign affairs.
Under the leadership of Steering Board 35, military press and media agencies, particularly the People's Army Newspaper, in collaboration with centrally-run and local press and media agencies increased news coverage with creative dissemination forms and contents to orient public opinion toward correct information and right views on major political and social issues, contributing to firmly protecting the Party’s ideological basis in the military and society as a whole.
Regarding the missions for the remaining months of the year, Steering Board 35 will continue embracing and implementing Resolution No. 35-NQ/TW of the Politburo to safeguard the Party's ideological foundation and combat wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces in the current context in line with the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.
Furthermore, the conference highlighted the implementation of military and defense tasks and the movement "Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's Thoughts, Morals and Lifestyle" in combination with the campaign "Promoting Tradition, Devoting Talent, Deserving to be Uncle Ho's Soldiers."
The steering board is also to identify and fight signs of degradation in political ideology, morals and lifestyle, "self-evolution," and "self-transformation" within the military.
Translated by Minh Anh
