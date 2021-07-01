CMC checks task performance of border guards

At the meeting, Lt. Gen. Do Danh Vuong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Border Guard Force, briefed delegates on the unit's task performance last year and in the first half of 2021.

The Border Guard Party Committee followed all situations and provided timely advice for the CMC and the Ministry of National Defense to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and border security. The Border Guards seriously implemented cooperation mechanisms with neighboring countries and collaborated with local sectors and branches to deal with emerging issues in border areas.

The Border Guard Command promptly promulgated resolutions to direct its affiliated units in border management and protection, helping them fulfill their assigned missions, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control.

As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Border Guard Command sent 7,700 troops to collaborate with local forces to operate over 1,900 border checkpoints in border areas.

Speaking at the conference, General Giang highly appreciated the achievements of the Border Guard Command over the past time, and required the unit's leadership to continue directing its troops to implement the Party's guidelines, the State's policies, and the CMC's directives on military-defense missions and border affairs.

The border troops should actively follow all situations in border areas, provide advice for higher levels to deal with emerging issues, and protect national sovereignty and border security, he added.

The defense minister noted that the Border Guard Party Committee should tighten border management and control along the border while maintaining the implementation of legal regulations on national borders.

He required all border guard units to enhance political education and ideological orientation for troops and maintain military discipline, contributing to building strong Party organizations in terms of politics, ideology and organization.

